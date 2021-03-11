Election observers to visit all booths in Haryana: SEC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Haryana State Election Commissioner, Dhanpat Singh, said the election observers should visit each polling booth. Along with this, review sensitive and ultra-sensitive polling booths, said State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh.

He was meeting all election observers through videoconferencing today in connection with the upcoming June 19 municipal elections.

All general supervisers, police supervisers, expenditure supervisers, all DCs, SPs and Returning Officers participated in the meeting through videoconferencing.

Dhanpat Singh said all supervisers should work in coordination with the DCs. Along with this, they should send all reports to the State Election Commission on time. There should be no negligence in sending election-related reports. Dhanpat Singh said the candidates had started campaigning.In such a situation, all supervisers should ensure that the model code of conduct is properly followed. If any candidate pastes posters etc on government property, then action should be taken against him.

The DCs should ensure that there is no shortage of EVMs in any district. If there is a need for training regarding EVMs and elections in the districts, then it should be done. The EVMs should also be shown to the contesting candidates and the political parties concerned. Dhanpat Singh said the employees deputed on election duty should not be posted in his own ward. Dhanpat Singh directed the DCs to make arrangements for drinking water at the booths. All polling booths should have lights, fans etc. Ramps should be made at polling booths for disabled voters. Apart from this, there should be a wheelchair arrangement. The commissioner said masks and sanitisers should also be kept at all booths.