Election officials apprised of voting process at workshop

Bhiwani, May 2

A workshop to apprise presiding, assistant presiding and sector officers of the voting process was organised at Panchayat Bhawan here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Ashvir Nain gave training to the officers about the entire voting process. He said the presiding, assistant presiding and sector officers play an important role in the voting process.

He gave detailed information and presentation to the officers about the control unit of the polling station, checking of the ballot unit, VVPAT unit, mock poll, receiving voting material, matching and the method of checking voting material.

The Chief Executive Officer explained about the precautions to be taken by the employees in obtaining the material, seating arrangement at the booth, voting process, sealing process, method of sealing all types of used and unused voting papers, and work responsibilities of the presiding officers.

During the workshop, the officers were told about all technical aspects to be adopted during the voting.

The Chief Election Officer said a day before the voting, all presiding officers must reach their respective booths and inspect the arrangements.

“If any kind of deficiency is found at the booth, it will be informed to the assistant returning officer (ARO) concerned. Before the start of polling on May 25, the officials must ensure that a mock poll is conducted in front of the polling agent on time. If the votes cast during the mock poll match with the slips coming out of the VVPAT and the total votes in the control unit, it must be signed by the polling agent,” he said, adding that it was also necessary to maintain a record of the same after the mock poll.

He directed the officials on duty to take special care of the secrecy of voting. “The total votes should be checked every two hours and the information should be given to the officer incharge of your sector so that it can reach the ARO,” he added.

