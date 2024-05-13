Election preparations reviewed in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 12

General Observer Dr Manjula N on Sunday reviewed the preparations made by the district administration for the Lok Sabha elections in Sonepat and said conducting the elections in a peaceful and impartial manner was their duty. She was addressing the officials during the review meeting held in the Mini-Secretariat in which DEO-cum-DC Manoj Kumar along with other officials were present.

She emphasised adopting the zero tolerance policy against the illegal liquor trading and money transactions to conduct the elections peacefully.

She also reviewed the complaints regarding the elections on the toll-free number 1950 and cVIGIL app in detail and directed to resolve the complaints on priority. She also directed to implement the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

DC Manoj Kumar said special nakas had been set up on the Sonepat-UP border and the Sonepat-Delhi border and special surveillance teams (SST) had been deputed there, which are inspecting vehicles and illegal things that have been seized by the teams.

