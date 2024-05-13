Election preparations reviewed in Sonepat

Sonepat, May 12
General Observer Dr Manjula N on Sunday reviewed the preparations made by the district administration for the Lok Sabha elections in Sonepat and said conducting the elections in a peaceful and impartial manner was their duty. She was addressing the officials during the review meeting held in the Mini-Secretariat in which DEO-cum-DC Manoj Kumar along with other officials were present.
She emphasised adopting the zero tolerance policy against the illegal liquor trading and money transactions to conduct the elections peacefully.
She also reviewed the complaints regarding the elections on the toll-free number 1950 and cVIGIL app in detail and directed to resolve the complaints on priority. She also directed to implement the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.
DC Manoj Kumar said special nakas had been set up on the Sonepat-UP border and the Sonepat-Delhi border and special surveillance teams (SST) had been deputed there, which are inspecting vehicles and illegal things that have been seized by the teams.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery