Electoral heat in Sirsa: Clash of titans as Congress, BJP lock horns

Sirsa, May 6

In the heartland of Sirsa, where the wheat fields stretch like golden carpets under the sun, another kind of harvest is underway - a political one. Along the banks of the Ghaggar river, the stage is set for a showdown. As the wheat crop is gathered, aspiring candidates are busy wooing voters with grand promises and flashy roadshows.

Ashok Tanwar on a poll trail in Ratia. Tribune photo

But amidst the hustle and bustle of electoral fervour, the voices of the people ring loud and clear. The farmers, burdened by the weight of unresolved issues, express their frustrations with the government's handling of the minimum support price. In Sirsa, where the political landscape is as fertile as the fields, the battle lines are drawn between Congress candidate Kumari Selja and BJP's Ashok Tanwar.

Selja is challenged to regain the lost public support, while Tanwar faces the challenge of reviving the lotus symbol in front of Selja. Both party candidates have previously served as state presidents of Congress, making this contest intriguing. Currently, BJP leads in reaching voters through electoral campaigns. With Minu Beniwal's inclusion in the party, BJP's influence has grown in Ellenabad. The presence of Haryana Lokhit Party has drawn more people alongside Tanwar in Sirsa and surrounding areas, despite struggling against the anti-establishment wave. Meanwhile, the recent appearance of Kumari Selja in the election arena has sparked discussions everywhere. Since both candidates belong to the same caste and background, the distribution of the largest Scheduled Caste vote bank seems crucial.

There is speculation that Congress could benefit from the support of the Aam Aadmi Party in areas connected to Punjab. BJP activists now have high hopes from star campaigners. JJP and INLD candidates have not been as active in their campaigns. INLD candidates could garner good votes in Narwana and Ellenabad areas. Meanwhile, there has been no discussion about the JJP candidate.

About 12 kilometers away from Sirsa city, people gathered at the choupal in Moriwala village showed the most anger against the central government. Balwinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, and others said that despite the agitation, they received empty assurances in the name of securing the minimum support price.

Meanwhile, in Sirsa city, issues like parking, drug trafficking, lack of proper traffic planning, and problems like sewage and drinking water in many areas of the city are on people's minds.

