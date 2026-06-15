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Home / Haryana / Electoral roll revision begins in Haryana

Electoral roll revision begins in Haryana

20,629 Booth Level Officers to conduct door-to-door verification

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Chief Electoral Officer A Srinivas addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin across Haryana tomorrow, with 20,629 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door verification to update the state’s voter list.

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Haryana Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas said the exercise, directed by the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll while removing the names of deceased, shifted or duplicate voters.

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“The objective of this vital democratic exercise is to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll, to update records relating to deceased or shifted voters, and to make the voter list more accurate, transparent, and error-free,” he said.

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The verification drive will continue till July 14. Booth Level Officers will visit every household, verify voter details and collect signed enumeration forms, which can also be downloaded from the Election Commission website from June 15.

The state currently has 2,06,55,929 registered voters and 20,629 polling stations.

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Officials said submission of the duly filled and signed enumeration form is mandatory. As per the Commission’s directions, voters whose completed forms are not received will not be included in the draft electoral roll.

Booth Level Officers will make at least three visits to each household. If residents are unavailable, the officer will leave the form and a notice carrying their name and mobile number so that voters can get in touch. An adult family member may also sign and submit the form on behalf of an absent voter.

Where automatic verification is not possible, voters may establish their eligibility using any of 11 approved documents, including birth certificates, passports, educational certificates, domicile certificates, caste certificates, pension documents, government-issued identity cards and land or house allotment certificates.

Those turning 18 on July 1, 2026, can also apply for inclusion in the electoral roll by submitting Form-6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents.

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21. Claims and objections can be filed between July 21 and August 20, after which they will be disposed of by September 18. The final electoral roll will be published on September 22.

The Chief Electoral Officer said this is the first statewide house-to-house voter verification exercise since 2002. Haryana has achieved 64.74% voter mapping so far, with Fatehabad leading at 87.8% and Faridabad recording the lowest coverage at 30.19%.

To facilitate the exercise, help desks have been set up at Assembly constituency offices and call centres at the district level. Citizens can also seek assistance through the Election Commission’s helpline number 1950, while the campaign’s progress will be monitored in real time.

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