Electoral roll revision picks up pace, Kaithal 2nd in state, Karnal pushes BLOs to meet deadline

The digitisation of Enumeration Forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has gained momentum in Kaithal and Karnal districts.

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With 60.84 per cent digitisation, Kaithal district ranks second in the state, while Karnal has digitised around 47 per cent of the forms.

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As per the data, Kaithal has recorded digitisation of 5,03,938 forms out of 8,28,255 registered voters till Friday afternoon. Karnal has digitised 5,74,662 forms out of its total 12,25,661 registered voters.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Karnal, Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said that the district administration has been working at full pace to complete the digitisation drive by July 7.

“All BLOs and supervisors have been instructed to expedite the collection and digitisation of forms,” said DC Sharma, while reviewing the progress. He warned that any negligence in the exercise would not be tolerated.

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Dr Sharma said that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) are monitoring the progress regularly, while district-level upload centres and support staff have been provided to assist BLOs facing technical difficulties.

“Continuous review meetings are also being held with supervisors to ensure timely completion of the work,” he added.

He further said that the BLOs with outstanding performance will be honoured. Dr Sharma maintained that the political parties are being kept informed about the progress of the exercise.

“Officials have been asked to prepare a comprehensive action plan for hearing notices related to voters whose permanent addresses could not be verified, duplicate entries, shifted voters and deceased electors. The information will also be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLA-1 and BLA-2) appointed by political parties to maintain transparency in the revision process,” he added.

DC-cum-District Election Officer, Kaithal, Aparajita said the house-to-house campaign by BLOs across the district’s four Assembly constituencies is going on. During the verification drive, 19,834 voters have been identified as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate.

She said that to enhance public participation, the district administration is running awareness campaigns through social media and public announcements.

Schoolchildren are also being encouraged to request their parents to fill up the forms and submit them to their respective BLOs.

She said the list of such voters would be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties and would also be made available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, and the District Election Officer, Kaithal, ensuring that no eligible voters' name is deleted without due verification.

The DC informed that the draft electoral roll will be published on July 21. Eligible voters whose names do not appear in the draft list can submit form-6, along with the required declaration and supporting documents, between July 21 and August 20, through their BLO, the ERO office or the online portal.

“Citizens who have become eligible to vote as of the July 1 qualifying date can also apply for enrolment during the claims and objections period, while existing voters seeking corrections or constituency transfers can submit Form-8,” she added.

Appealing to the public, both the DCs urged all voters to fill and submit their forms promptly to their respective BLOs so that the SIR exercise can be completed within the prescribed schedule and no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote.