Home / Haryana / Electrical renovation project inaugurated

Electrical renovation project inaugurated

Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bharti on Friday inaugurated the repair and renovation work of electrical equipment at the district library building in Narnaul.

This project has been undertaken by CL Public School through public participation, in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said a library was a significant asset to society, greatly aiding progress in the field of education.

He encouraged students studying at the library to share their problems with the district administration. He said, during a previous visit, students had raised concerns pertaining to electricity, water, and sanitation.

