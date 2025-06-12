DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Electrician killed in AC compressor explosion

Electrician killed in AC compressor explosion

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:43 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An electrician died after a compressor exploded while he was working at Carrier Air Conditioning Refrigeration Company in Gurugram. The family of the deceased has accused the company of negligence and demanded a

Advertisement

thorough investigation.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ghanshyam, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the complaint filed by his brother, Radheshyam, it was stated that Ghanshyam had been checking the compressor on Tuesday evening when it exploded. The loud blast reportedly caused panic among the workers.

Advertisement

Ghanshyam sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Ghanshyam had warned the company management several times about the poor condition of the equipment and negligence in safety standards. Their negligence cost the life of my brother,” said Radheshyam in his complaint.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts