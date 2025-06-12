Electrician killed in AC compressor explosion

An electrician died after a compressor exploded while he was working at Carrier Air Conditioning Refrigeration Company in Gurugram. The family of the deceased has accused the company of negligence and demanded a

thorough investigation.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ghanshyam, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the complaint filed by his brother, Radheshyam, it was stated that Ghanshyam had been checking the compressor on Tuesday evening when it exploded. The loud blast reportedly caused panic among the workers.

Ghanshyam sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Ghanshyam had warned the company management several times about the poor condition of the equipment and negligence in safety standards. Their negligence cost the life of my brother,” said Radheshyam in his complaint.