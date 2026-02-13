​Electrician shot dead at wedding in Gurugram’s Pataudi, one arrested

An electrician was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Ransika village near Pataudi following a dispute over electricity installation. An FIR has been registered against three named accused at the Pataudi police station, and police have arrested one of the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Barkat, a resident of Kharrot village in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. He worked as an electrician at Shri Shyam tent house in Khetiyawas village. Vikas, the owner of the tent house, had been assigned to set up tents for Ramanand’s son Amandeep’s wedding ceremony in Ransika village.

On Thursday, Barkat was working on the lighting when a dispute erupted, and a drunk youth opened fire. The bullet struck Barkat, who fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information, and an FIR was registered against three accused — Amandeep, Sahil, and Harsh — based on the complaint of the deceased’s father-in-law.

Police have arrested Harsh (21), a resident of Basai village in Gurugram district. “During interrogation, the accused Harsh revealed that he was handed his uncle's licensed pistol while taking photographs at the wedding. He kept it on the table, and it accidentally fired while he was picking it up. We are verifying the facts and questioning the accused to nab the other accused,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.