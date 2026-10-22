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Home / Haryana / Electricity employees up in arms over privatisation in Fatehabad

Electricity employees up in arms over privatisation in Fatehabad

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:16 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Electricity employees stage a protest outside the SDO office at Bhattu Kalan.
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Electricity employees across Fatehabad district began a three-day strike on Thursday to protest the Haryana Government’s decision to grant a private company a parallel power distribution licence for 25 years in Gurugram and Nuh. Employees staged demonstrations at the Power Department offices in Fatehabad, Bhattu Kalan and Ratia, demanding withdrawal of the decision.

The strike was called by the Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Joint Struggle Front. Employees raised slogans against the government, claiming that privatisation could lead to higher electricity tariffs, threaten job security and reduce employment opportunities.

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Their demands include withdrawal of the privatisation decision, restoration of the old pension scheme, regularisation of contractual employees and scrapping of the smart meter scheme. The union leaders warned that the agitation could be extended indefinitely if their demands were not accepted by October 24.

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The protest received support from several farmer and employee organisations, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the Sarpanch Association, the Patwari and Kanungo Association, the Kisan Sabha, the Retired Employees Association and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha.

In Bhattu Kalan, the employees staged a sit-in outside the subdivisional officer’s office, while the workers in Ratia also held a protest against the proposed privatisation.

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Meanwhile, the district administration made arrangements to address electricity-related complaints during the strike. A control room has been set up in Room No. 45 on the first floor of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Fatehabad. The staff have been deployed in three shifts to monitor complaints and help ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The consumers can contact the control room at 01667-230018. Suresh Kumar Sardana has been appointed its overall in-charge.

District Magistrate Dr Vivek Bharti has also imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS. The orders prohibit demonstrations, sloganeering, processions and gatherings of five or more people within 200 metres of the Electricity Department offices and other government premises. The restrictions came into effect at 10 pm on October 21 and will remain in force until further orders. The violators may face legal action.

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