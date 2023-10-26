Electricity pole at intersection poses threat

An electricity pole at a busy intersection on the Narwana-Jind highway hinders in the flow of traffic and poses a grave risk to commuters. In addition, some shopkeepers have placed big signboards at the intersection, obstrucing the view of the vehicles from other directions. The authorities should relocate the electricity pole as soon as possible. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Faridabad colony plagued by monkey menace

THE Housing Board Colony in Faridabad’s Sector 10 is plagued by the monkey menace, posing a serious threat to the residents. In one of the many unfortunate incidents that have taken place here, my mother, a senior citizen, was attacked by a group of monkeys recently. The authorities concerned are urged to come up with an effective solution to the problem. Tobin George Thomas, Faridabad

Cleanliness goes for a toss in Panchkula

Areas surrounding Shahid Vivekananda Community Centre 2 in Panchkula’s Sector 21 are reeling under poor sanitation conditions. Improper checking, and the dumping of waste construction materials and residential waste across the sector, contribute to the mess. The MC should ensure that these areas are cleaned at the earliest. Vinayak G, Panchkula

