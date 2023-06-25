Electricity poles in middle of road pose risk to commuters

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 24

Electricity poles installed right in the middle of the busy Quilla Road market here can cause obstruction in emergency situations as there is no room for movement of fire engines, etc.

Shopkeepers and residents of the area have been flagging their concerns over faulty planning for long, but the authorities concerned have failed to act.

“The Quilla Road market is already quite narrow. It has become even more congested due to rampant encroachments by the shopkeepers. On top of it, electricity poles have been installed in the middle of the road, which makes it impossible for big vehicles like fire engines to move on it. This can cause a dangerous blockade in the case of an emergency,” says Ashu, a resident.

SK Bountra, the president of the Quilla Road Traders Welfare Association, said that the authorities concerned have not acted upon their complaints. The traders and residents have appealed to the local municipal authorities and district administration to resolve the issue. The municipal officials maintain that the matter was under consideration.