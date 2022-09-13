Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore caught in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 13

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Managing Director PC Meena said that in the last five years, electricity theft worth Rs 706.82 crore has been caught and Rs 378.33 crore have been deposited by consumers stealing electricity.

He said that till last month, electricity theft worth Rs 51.21 crore has been caught and Rs 31.22 crore fine has been collected.

Out of 61,649 metres checked by the DHBVN joint checking team, 13,242 consumers were caught stealing electricity.

According to the MD, DHBVN has reduced technical and distribution losses significantly by technological intervention and theft detections.

The DHBVN is adopting multipronged approach to curb T&D losses which includes technical augmentation of the existing distribution network, increasing HT to LT ratio to reduce technical losses, discouraging theft by increasing HT lines and intensive and targeted theft detection program on high-loss feeders.

According to the department, electricity theft worth Rs 156.65 crore was caught in the year 2021-22 and a fine of Rs 78.7 crore was collected. However, the meters of 1,81,078 consumers were checked during this year out of which, 45,470 were caught stealing electricity. As many as 42,501 FIRs were lodged against the theft cases.

In the year 2020-21, electricity theft worth Rs 163.66 crore was caught and a fine of Rs 85.83 crore was collected. During this year, the meters of 1,46,645 consumers were checked and 48,791 cases of theft were caught. As many as 43,716 FIRs were lodged against the theft cases.

In the year 2019-20, electricity theft worth Rs 82.29 crore was caught and a fine of Rs 54.04 crore was collected. The meters of 99,458 consumers were checked and 26,369 were caught stealing electricity. As many as 20,267 FIRs were lodged against the theft cases.

In the year 2018-19, electricity theft worth Rs 86.24 crore was caught and a fine of Rs 45.11 crore was collected. Out of the 72,690 meters that were checked 19,868 were caught stealing electricity. Police had registered 15,498 FIRs against the theft cases.

In the year 2017-18, electricity theft worth Rs 166.74 crore was caught and a fine of Rs 86.4 crore was collected. The meters of 1,18,900 consumers were checked by the joint checking team and 56,127 were caught. As many as 40,412 FIRs were lodged against the theft cases.

"Legal action is being taken against those consumers who have not deposited the outstanding fine. The DHBVN has launched a XYZ portal with reward money for informers," the MD said.

