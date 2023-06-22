Elevated railway track in Rohtak ends jams, but residents get raw deal

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 21

The country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak has ended the age-old problem of nagging traffic jams at railway crossings during the passage of trains, but the residents of the Gandhi Camp area, through which the track passes, have got a raw deal due to it.

“The construction of the elevated track has dealt a double whammy to the residents of the area. The residents whose land was acquired for the track have been running from pillar to post for their due compensation for years. The area beneath the track has turned into a dumping ground for garbage and debris, causing inconvenience to the residents,” says Baldev Miglani, a trader leader of the area.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also met the affected residents recently and appealed to the state government to provide them their due compensation at the earliest. The district authorities said the aforesaid matters were in progress and all concerns of the residents will be addressed.