Eligibility of 851 plot allottees under scrutiny in Jhajjar, DC orders probe

The eligibility of 851 beneficiaries allotted residential plots under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana in Jhajjar has come under scrutiny. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swapnil Ravinder Patil has ordered an inquiry following reports that some ineligible individuals managed to secure plots under the scheme.

Advertisement

The 30-square-yard plots were allotted last year and were intended for Antyodaya families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Sources said suspicion arose when it came to light that a plot had been allotted to the wife of a local municipal councillor, despite her reportedly residing in a ‘pucca’ (permanent) house and having a family income that exceeds the prescribed limit.

Advertisement

“Applications for the 30-yard plots were invited in 2023. Only local urban residents with an annual family income below Rs 1.80 lakh, as per Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data, and without a ‘pucca’ house in the city were eligible. The plots were allotted to all 851 applicants last year. They had also submitted an affidavit affirming they met these conditions,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The official further said each applicant had deposited Rs 10,000 during the application process. After allotment, they were required to pay an additional Rs 90,000. However, upon request, the state government allowed beneficiaries to pay the balance in instalments.

Advertisement

Possession has not been given, though geo-tagging has been completed to help beneficiaries identify their plots, the official added. “While the instalment process was underway, it came to light recently that a plot had been allotted to the wife of a municipal councillor who does not meet the scheme’s eligibility criteria. This has brought the eligibility of several other beneficiaries under scrutiny, as more such cases may come to light during the inquiry,” the official said.

DC Swapnil Ravinder Patil said the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been directed to conduct a probe into the matter.