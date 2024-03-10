Elvish Yadav issued notice to join probe

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 9

A day after YouTuber Elvish Yadav was booked for allegedly assaulting Delhi-based content creator Sagar Thakur, alias Maxtern, the Gurugram police have issued him a notice to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, Elvish has shared a clarification video on social media, claiming that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar.

A video of Elvish and his aides allegedly assaulting Sagar at a shopping mall in the Sector 53 area had gone viral on Friday. Sagar claimed that Yadav tried to break his spine and threatened to kill him.

An FIR was registered against Elvish and his

accomplices under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Sector 53 police station.

On Saturday, Elvish came live on social media platform X, giving clarification after the incident. While people are demanding his arrest, Elvish said it was important to know the other side of the story.

“Ever since I went to Bigg Boss, you would have seen people tweeting against me on X. For eight months, he has been harassing me. In his statement, Thakur said, ‘I will burn you and your family members alive.’ I couldn’t bear it and that’s why I used some derogatory words. He called me to meet him at his friend’s shop, where he had the already set up a camera. This was pre-planned,” said Elvish. He said he was ready to cooperate in the investigation and ended the video by apologising for the act.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police have issued him notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC.

“We have issued a notice to Elvish and asked him to join the investigation. Further action will be taken as per the law,” said Sector 53 police station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar.

