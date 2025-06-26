Emergency was a blot on democracy, says Governor Dattatreya

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya issued a poignant reflection on one of the most turbulent chapters in the country's democratic journey. Recalling it as “the darkest day in the history of Independent India,” he underlined the widespread curtailment of civil liberties and democratic rights during the 21-month period.

In his statement, Dattatreya highlighted the severe economic hardships and political repression of the time. “Over one lakh citizens were detained under preventive detention laws like MISA and DIR. The Press was muzzled, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was banned, and voices of dissent — be it political leaders, journalists, or students — were silenced,” he stated.

Dattatreya, who was an RSS pracharak in the Nizamabad and Adilabad region (then Andhra Pradesh, now Telangana) then, recounted his personal experiences. “To evade arrest, I changed my name to Dharmendra and went underground, donning western clothes. Along with other volunteers, I distributed underground bulletins to inform citizens and support families of detained leaders,” he recalled.

Despite efforts to remain anonymous, he was eventually arrested in Bellampally and jailed under MISA at Chanchalguda Central Jail, Hyderabad. There, he shared space with individuals from varied ideological backgrounds — from future Union ministers to activists and Naxalites. “There was a silent camaraderie among all of us imprisoned unjustly. Our unity came from our common commitment to restoring democracy,” he said.

One memory that continues to inspire him was the optimism sparked by the 1977 election results. “The announcement that Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi were trailing was a turning point. The air in the jail was electric with hope,” he recounted, as he remembered his fellow inmate, advocate Raja Bose’s rendition of ‘Savere wali gaadi se chale jayenge’.

The Emergency, he said, shaped his life profoundly. “I emerged from prison with a new perspective on politics, democracy, and public service. I learnt the importance of standing firm for constitutional values, and of nurturing democratic institutions.”