Emotions run high as sisters celebrate Raksha Bandhan with brothers at Karnal jail

Emotions ran high as Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with joy at Karnal jail on Friday, where a large number of sisters arrived to tie rakhis to their brothers living behind bars. The festival brought moments of love, happiness and emotion, as sisters met their brothers and wished for their well-being. Despite the prison walls separating them, the bond between brothers and sisters remained strong on the special occasion.

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Special arrangements were made by the jail authorities for the festival. Rakhis and sweets were arranged, and sisters were allowed to meet their brothers and tie rakhis on their wrists. They also offered sweets and prayed for their brothers’ well-being and a better future. For the inmates, the occasion provided an opportunity to spend some time with their family members and celebrate the festival despite being away from home. Sisters and family members started arriving at the jail in the morning. Proper security arrangements were put in place to ensure that the meetings were conducted smoothly.

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For many sisters, the occasion was an emotional one. Several of them were seen with tears in their eyes after meeting their brothers. Although the media was not allowed inside the jail premises, the expressions of the sisters reflected the deep emotional bond they shared with their brothers as they returned after the meetings.

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“Like previous years, arrangements were made to facilitate meetings between inmates and their sisters on Raksha Bandhan, following directions from the higher authorities. We made special arrangements for the festival and completed all preparations a day in advance. Adequate security arrangements were made, with police guards, officers and jail staff deployed to manage the event,” said Lakhbir Singh Brar, Jail Superintendent, Karnal.

He said that no officer or employee had taken leave on the occasion, and the entire jail staff was present to ensure that the arrangements were completed properly. He added that a langar was organised for the visitors so that they would have access to food and refreshments during their visit.

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A woman who visited the jail to tie a rakhi to her brother said she waits throughout the year for Raksha Bandhan to tie a rakhi on her brother’s wrist. She appreciated the arrangements made by the jail administration and said the facilities provided made their visit easier.

Aarti, another woman, got emotional while coming out after tying a rakhi to her brother in jail and said that she was thankful to the jail authorities for giving them an opportunity to celebrate the festival. She prayed that all brothers would learn from their mistakes, reform themselves and return home after completing their sentences.