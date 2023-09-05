 Employee acquiring disability has right to stay in service: High Court : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Employee acquiring disability has right to stay in service: High Court

Employee acquiring disability has right to stay in service: High Court

Employee acquiring disability has right to stay in service: High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an employee acquiring disability while working has the right to remain in service even in the absence of posts for accommodating the “disabled” workers.

The judgment by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi is significant as it virtually prohibits compulsory retirement of employees acquiring disabilities while in service. The judgment, based on the provisions of the Persons with Disability (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, also makes it clear that the respondent-authorities are obligated to create a supernumerary post until such individuals reach the age of superannuation, if there is no alternative position available for accommodating a disabled employee. Simply citing the unavailability of a vacant position as a ground for retiring a disabled employee is deemed insufficient.

Create supernumerary post

Authorities are under obligation to create supernumerary post to adjust employee acquiring disability while in service till he/she attains the age of superannuation. By merely stating that there was no other vacant post for which the employee was eligible, is no ground to pass an order retiring the disabled employee. —Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi

The ruling came in a 17-year-old case where an employee, working as a driver in the transport department, had challenged instructions dated August 20, 1992, by which he was compulsorily retired from service on the ground that he was no longer fit to perform the duties following an accident.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner was appointed on the post in April 1989 and suffered disability in an accident in May 2000. He was compulsorily retired from service vide the impugned order dated November 27, 2013.

Justice Sethi added the question whether a disabled employee could be retired on acquiring disability while in service came was considered by a Division Bench earlier also, when an employee working as a driver in Haryana Roadways’ transport department was retired from service on the ground of being declared unfit to perform the duties.

The court after considering the settled principle of law as well as the provisions of the Disability Act came to the conclusion that a disabled employee could not be retired from service. The employee was required to be retained by creating a supernumerary post.

Justice Sethi asserted the counsel for the state and other respondents was not able to rebut that the Division Bench in somewhat similar circumstances had already granted the benefit claimed by the petitioner. All arguments raised in the present petition were considered and rejected by the Division Bench.

Allowing the writ petition, Justice Sethi ordered the setting aside of the order compulsorily retiring the petitioner. “The petitioner will be treated in service for all intents and purposes from the date of passing of the impugned order till he attained the age of superannuation and will also be entitled for the salary on the post he was working at the time when the impugned order was passed,” Justice Sethi asserted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

At 68, celebrated lawyer Harish Salve marries a third time

2
India

Voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, ISRO scientist Valarmathi dies

3
Diaspora

Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters

4
J & K

Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans

5
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

6
World

2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Airport

7
World

Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

8
India

Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

9
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares cute picture with brother Ibrahim, fans say 'look at resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'

10
Sports

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah becomes father; welcomes baby boy with wife Sanjana

Don't Miss

View All
Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Top News

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...

Monsoon fury road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...


Cities

View All

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

Anti-drug campaign: Police-public meetings held to put check on drug trade, consumption

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

AAP ex-councillor gets bail in Delhi riots case

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Good news for pet lovers as city gets Dog Park

Death of patient: DC submits report to Chief Secretary

Ward watch: Residents suffer as corporation fails to address civic issues

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods