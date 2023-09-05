Employee acquiring disability has right to stay in service: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an employee acquiring disability while working has the right to remain in service even in the absence of posts for accommodating the “disabled” workers.

The judgment by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi is significant as it virtually prohibits compulsory retirement of employees acquiring disabilities while in service. The judgment, based on the provisions of the Persons with Disability (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, also makes it clear that the respondent-authorities are obligated to create a supernumerary post until such individuals reach the age of superannuation, if there is no alternative position available for accommodating a disabled employee. Simply citing the unavailability of a vacant position as a ground for retiring a disabled employee is deemed insufficient.

Create supernumerary post Authorities are under obligation to create supernumerary post to adjust employee acquiring disability while in service till he/she attains the age of superannuation. By merely stating that there was no other vacant post for which the employee was eligible, is no ground to pass an order retiring the disabled employee. —Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi

The ruling came in a 17-year-old case where an employee, working as a driver in the transport department, had challenged instructions dated August 20, 1992, by which he was compulsorily retired from service on the ground that he was no longer fit to perform the duties following an accident.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner was appointed on the post in April 1989 and suffered disability in an accident in May 2000. He was compulsorily retired from service vide the impugned order dated November 27, 2013.

Justice Sethi added the question whether a disabled employee could be retired on acquiring disability while in service came was considered by a Division Bench earlier also, when an employee working as a driver in Haryana Roadways’ transport department was retired from service on the ground of being declared unfit to perform the duties.

The court after considering the settled principle of law as well as the provisions of the Disability Act came to the conclusion that a disabled employee could not be retired from service. The employee was required to be retained by creating a supernumerary post.

Justice Sethi asserted the counsel for the state and other respondents was not able to rebut that the Division Bench in somewhat similar circumstances had already granted the benefit claimed by the petitioner. All arguments raised in the present petition were considered and rejected by the Division Bench.

Allowing the writ petition, Justice Sethi ordered the setting aside of the order compulsorily retiring the petitioner. “The petitioner will be treated in service for all intents and purposes from the date of passing of the impugned order till he attained the age of superannuation and will also be entitled for the salary on the post he was working at the time when the impugned order was passed,” Justice Sethi asserted.