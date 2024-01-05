Employee ‘behind’ plot to rob dealer held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 4

With the arrest of an employee of a spare parts dealer, the police claim to have solved the case of an armed robbery on NH-44 near Madhuban yesterday. The victim, identified as dealer Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Chaudhary Colony, was shot at by two miscreants whom he had given a lift, while on way to Delhi with his employee identified as Amit. Sanjay sustained a bullet injury in the leg.

“Amit hatched the conspiracy to loot the dealer with his two accomplices. The miscreants robbed him of his car and took away Rs 2.25 lakh from him. We have arrested Amit and efforts are on to arrest the remaining two,” said SP Shashank Kumar Sawan.

During investigation, Amit admitted to his involvement in the crime, the SP claimed.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the looting of Rs 18 lakh on December 22. Two other accused in the case are absconding. The SP said Ramit Chawla, a resident of Sector 6, had complained that four people in a car had intercepted his two employees when they were going to deposit money in a bank outside the grain market and snatched the bag containing cash. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and different sections of the Arms Act. A team of CIA-1 have arrested Davinder Singh of Bahadurgarh and Brahmparkash of Kharkhoda from Gannaur, and have recovered the car used in the crime.

The accused have been taken in two days’ police remand to nab the remaining accused .

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal