Employee dupes shop owner of Rs2.5 lakh through online apps

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 3

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Karnal Range arrested an employee of tailoring material shop for allegedly cheating the shop owner by transferring Rs 2.5 lakh online through various apps. The accused identified as Ajay, a resident of Newal, was an addict of playing online games.

On the complaint of Bharmeshwar Das Gupta, a resident of the city, alleged that his wife was a government school teacher and she had a salary account in the main branch of the SBI. He told the police that he operated the account of his wife. On February 14, he got suspicious after checking the balance of the account. His wife also told him that she did not withdraw money or purchase anything online. After enquiring he found that purchases worth Rs 2.5 lakh were made through various apps such as cashfree, flipkart, amazon, paytm and others. The cyber police station registered a case on February 21 under Section 420 of the IPC and 43, 66, 66C of the IT Act, said the police.

Himandri Kaushik, ASP, Indri, constituted a team led by Roshan Lal, SHO, Cyber Crime police station. The team members arrested Ajay, who said he got addicted to playing online games on the mobile, for which he required money. He had seen passwords of various online transaction apps from the mobile phone of the shop owner, which use to lie in the shop. The accused had filled his address at the shopping sites.