Employee of liquor contractor attacked in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 2

Two persons allegedly attacked an employee of a liquor contractor in Buria town of Yamunanagar district.

In the attack, the employee of the liquor contractor received head injuries.

On the complaint of Vinod Kumar of Umedpura village of Sirsa district, a case was registered against Romi of Jagadhri and another person under Sections 323, 452 and 506 of the IPC at the Buria police station on November 30, 2022. The complainant said he worked at PC Wine firm, which owned liquor vends in Yamunanagar district. He said the office of the firm was situated in Buria town, where he and two other employees of the firm, Kapil of Jind and Mukesh of Sirsa were sleeping at night. He said Romi and one of his accomplices entered the office of the firm at about 12.40 am on November 27.

“Romi asked me to give the key of the almirah in the office where cash was kept. When I refused him to give the key, he tried to break open the almirah. Then he started beating me. He also hit my head against the wall, due to which I sustained head injuries,” alleged the complainant.

