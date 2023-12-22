Employee shortage, network issue coming in way of 100% attendance

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 21

The Education Department has started the process of marking the daily attendance of students in government schools on the Management Information System (MIS) portal. However, due to staff shortage and broadband network issues in rural areas, it has become difficult to achieve a 100 per cent attendance rate.

There are 762 government schools in the district. On December 14, 33 schools failed to mark the attendance on the portal. Of the 33, one failed to mark the attendance as the portal was locked, while 10 schools could not do it due to network problems. The attendance of the remaining 22 schools could not be marked as no teachers were present there. An Education Department official said since no teacher opted a posting at the 22 schools during the transfer drive, the department had to depute teachers from nearby schools to ensure that students there didn’t’ suffer.

The online attendance system can be accessed only by the teachers who are posted at particular schools.

Amit Chhabra, District President of Rajkiya Prathmik Adhyapak Sangh, said, “The substitute teachers don’t have access to the portal. Despite various programmes initiated by the department, these posts have been lying vacant for long. They should be filled at the earliest so as to ensure high-quality education for the students.”

District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Sudhir Kalra said, “The initiative to mark the attendance on the portal has been successful as the majority of government schools have been able to use it without facing any issue. Meanwhile, teachers facing network issues have been asked to mark the attendance later in the day. The department’s IT cell has also been apprised of the problem. Besides, we have also raised the teacher shortage issue with the higher authorities. It will be resolved soon.”

