 Employee shortage, network issue coming in way of 100% attendance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Employee shortage, network issue coming in way of 100% attendance

Employee shortage, network issue coming in way of 100% attendance

Employee shortage, network issue coming in way of 100% attendance

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 21

The Education Department has started the process of marking the daily attendance of students in government schools on the Management Information System (MIS) portal. However, due to staff shortage and broadband network issues in rural areas, it has become difficult to achieve a 100 per cent attendance rate.

System to be accessed only by teachers

The online attendance system can be accessed only by the teachers who are posted at particular schools.

There are 762 government schools in the district. On December 14, 33 schools failed to mark the attendance on the portal. Of the 33, one failed to mark the attendance as the portal was locked, while 10 schools could not do it due to network problems. The attendance of the remaining 22 schools could not be marked as no teachers were present there. An Education Department official said since no teacher opted a posting at the 22 schools during the transfer drive, the department had to depute teachers from nearby schools to ensure that students there didn’t’ suffer.

The online attendance system can be accessed only by the teachers who are posted at particular schools.

Amit Chhabra, District President of Rajkiya Prathmik Adhyapak Sangh, said, “The substitute teachers don’t have access to the portal. Despite various programmes initiated by the department, these posts have been lying vacant for long. They should be filled at the earliest so as to ensure high-quality education for the students.”

District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Sudhir Kalra said, “The initiative to mark the attendance on the portal has been successful as the majority of government schools have been able to use it without facing any issue. Meanwhile, teachers facing network issues have been asked to mark the attendance later in the day. The department’s IT cell has also been apprised of the problem. Besides, we have also raised the teacher shortage issue with the higher authorities. It will be resolved soon.”

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Ambala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

2
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

3
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

4
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

5
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

6
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

7
India

Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march

8
Delhi

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

9
India

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

10
India

Any talk of changing Constitution is meaningless, PM Modi says in a rare interview

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

Army Gypsy, truck targeted on Surankote-Thanamandi road | Ar...

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Sharan aide wins poll, Sakshi quits wrestling

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide wins WFI poll, Sakshi Malik quits wrestling

Three more LS MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

Three more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament security

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament security


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of ~18.38 cr: Audit

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run

Shah in city today, to open 12 projects

A first, entry class admission goes online in 110 Chandigarh schools

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Tomato crop on1,000 acres hit by late blight attack, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela

ADGP reviews security arrangements