Employee unions to launch stir against parallel power licence, Agri DISCOM and smart meters in Haryana

Announcing three days’ strike from August 11 to 13, the four major unions representing power employees and engineers in Haryana constituted a joint front to launch an agitation against the proposed grant of a parallel power distribution licence in Nuh and Gurugram, the creation of a separate Agriculture DISCOM from 15 August, and the implementation of the Smart Metering Scheme, describing all these measures as part of a broader privatisation agenda.

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The employee unions have formally constituted the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front and formed a 16-member committee to lead the forthcoming movement.

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The Joint Struggle Front comprises the Haryana Power Engineers Association, All Haryana Power Corporations Worker Union, HSEB Workers Union, and Power Corporations Workers Union (SC/BC/ST).

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The Front alleged that despite assurances given by the Power Minister, the concerns and demands of employees and engineers have been ignored while the government has accelerated the process of privatisation. It resolved to intensify the struggle and declared that under no circumstances would it accept the formation of an Agriculture DISCOM, the grant of a parallel distribution licence, or the implementation of smart metering from 15 August.

The Front leaders stated that the parallel distribution licence system has not been implemented anywhere else in the country and alleged that the move is intended to benefit a few favoured private corporate interests. They said that such a decision would not be allowed to be implemented in Haryana.

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Senior members of the Joint Struggle Front—Ravinder Ghanghas, Baljeet Beniwal, Devender Singh Hooda, Suresh Rathi, Iqbal Chandna, Yashpal Deswal, Bijender Barar and Vijender Bhatia—said in a joint statement that power employees and engineers would observe a three-day strike from August 11 to 13 August against the government's anti-employee approach and its aggressive privatisation drive.

They would organise demonstrations in all power circles on 29 July, followed by marches to the offices of Deputy Commissioners, where memoranda addressed to the Chief Minister will be submitted. Circle committees of the Joint Struggle Front will also be constituted during these programmes.

The union leaders said that demonstrations will also be held in all divisions from August 3 to 5 August, in which consumers associated with the Haryana Power Employees and Consumers Struggle Forum, representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, and trade unions will also participate.

The Front has also decided to participate in and express solidarity with the protests being organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and central trade unions on 10 August. The leaders warned that if the government or the management resorts to any form of repression or punitive action, an appropriate response would be given.

Subhash Lamba, National Vice-President of the Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI), welcomed the historic unity of power employees and engineers, describing it as being in line with the aspirations of employees and the need of the hour. He announced the Federation's full support and solidarity with the movement.