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Home / Haryana / Employees of Miri Piri hospital at Shahabad end strike

Employees of Miri Piri hospital at Shahabad end strike

Fulfilling budget requirements will be challenge for gurdwara panel

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member Baljit Singh Daduwal addresses staff members of the Miri Piri hospital on Friday. Tribune photo
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A day after the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) announced to take over the possession of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Science and Research at Shahabad, the agitating employees have called off their strike. With salaries pending since April, they had been on strike for the past 20 days.

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HSGMC’s co-opted member Baljit Singh Daduwal, who reached the Miri Piri hospital, said, “The executive body of the committee has decided to take over the possession. The SGPC should withdraw its review petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and hand over the possession. The HSGMC is committed to providing all facilities to the staff as well as patients.”

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The CEO of the Miri Piri institute, Dr Sandeep Inder Singh Cheema, said, “The staff will resume their duties from Saturday. The Haryana committee has assured that it will release the salaries.”

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While the HSGMC has sought the possession of the institute from the SGPC in three days, fulfilling the financial requirement of the institute will be a major challenge for the Haryana committee.

Due to internal disputes, the HSGMC has not been able to pass its annual budgets for the previous and current financial years. The committee had planned to present a budget of around Rs 110 crore for 2026-27 on March 31, however it was not presented.

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Officials associated with the operations of the institute said there was a requirement of around Rs 104 crore for the construction of the medical college building and the new 500-bedded building of the hospital in the current financial year. Besides this, there will be a requirement of around Rs 40 crore in the next financial year if the college starts. In the next four years, the hospital and the college will require a budget of around Rs 220 crore. The construction of the buildings has already come to a standstill.

Speaking to The Tribune, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The committee will take over the possession on Monday and assess the actual requirement of funds.”

“There is a need to complete the buildings, besides more doctors and staff have to be hired. The HSGMC will also focus on providing more medical facilities. We will also seek support from the state government and community members, if required,” he added.

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