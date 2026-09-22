Employees oppose parallel power licence in Gurugram, Nuh

Employees of the Electricity Department have urged the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to reject a petition by Eleven Power Private Limited seeking a parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh.

The Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI) has instead sought strengthening of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) through public investment, modernisation and greater employee participation.

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