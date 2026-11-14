Employees raise alarm as HVPNL initiates process to explore stock market listing

As the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has initiated the process of exploring options for raising funds through the capital market, the power sector employees and engineers have expressed apprehension about the move stating that it could open up a vital public sector utility to private capital. They have demanded a transparent explanation from the state government over its plans for the power utility.

The HVPNL has invited a tender for appointing a consultant to explore various models of fund-raising and monetisation. The tender notice was published on October 23, with November 23 fixed as the last date for submission of bids and December 3 for opening them.

Baljit Beniwal, a leader of the Samyukt Sangharsh Morcha of the power employees said, “The issue is not confined to the HVPNL alone. It concerns future of the state’s power infrastructure, its employees and interests of consumers,” he said.

Beniwal said the Union Ministry of Power had issued a letter on October 19, 2026, to expedite the stock market listing process for Haryana’s four power sector companies — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL), Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) and HVPNL.

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VK Gupta, media adviser to the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said states had been offered three options for their power distribution companies. These included selling 51% to private companies while the government retained responsibility for the debt; selling 26% equity with full management control going to private players; or listing companies on the stock exchange with a minimum “A” credit rating to qualify for financial assistance from the Centre.