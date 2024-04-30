Employees to press for restoration of OPS after poll

Rohtak, April 29
To discuss their issues, members of the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti convened a meeting here on Sunday.
During the meeting, it was decided that government employees, who are making efforts to get the old pension scheme (OPS) restored in the state, will launch a statewide drive after the lifting of the model code of conduct.
Vijender Dhariwal, samiti president, said the employees would reach out to the people and organise conferences on the OPS in all Lok Sabha constituencies.
“A ‘No Pension, No Vote’ drive will be carried out in the state. Employees, their family members and relatives will vote and support the political party which supports the demand for the restoration of the OPS,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...