Employment generation centre set up in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 10

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch set up an employment generation centre under the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan in Yamunanagar on Thursday.

The centre was launched on the birth anniversary of Dantopant Thengadi, a well-known national thinker and creator of many national organisations.

The chief guest of the programme, Seva Ram, Seh-Sangh Chalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Yamunanagar, said these days, employment generation centres were being set up across the country by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, so that the young generation of the nation could be made self-dependent by motivating them for self-employment.

Professor Dr Uday Bhan Singh of Guru Nanak Khalsa College said it was not possible to provide employment to all in view of the increasing population. He said through the employment generation centre, work would be done in a planned manner to connect with the youth so that they could start their business with the help of government’s self-employment policies and meet the human resource demand of the private sector.