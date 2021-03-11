Empowering women must in state, says Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 28

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts at Rohtak today.

The Governor-Chancellor chaired the meeting of the university court, unveiled the bust of Haryana’s legendary poet and performer Pandit Lakhmi Chand and released the university song.

“Pandit Lakhmi Chand’s ragnis and saangs are replete with social and moral values, and have a left an influence on the culture and society of Haryana,” said the Governor.

He stated that participation and empowerment of women needed to be ensured at a much larger level, especially in a state like Haryana.

