Encourage students to plant 'triveni' saplings, DEOs told

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 29

The Directorate of School Education has directed District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) across the state to motivate school students to plant ‘triveni’ (peepal, banyan, neem) saplings on their birthday.

The move aims at protecting environment and encouraging students to plant trees every year. ‘Triveni’ is considered to be the symbol of unity, knowledge, spirituality and brotherhood. “The DEOs have been directed to ensure ‘triveni’ plantation in every school of their respective district in the monsoon season. They have also been asked to submit a report in this respect by July 31,” said sources.

Rajesh Kumar, DEO, Jhajjar, said it was for the first time that schools have been asked to encourage students for ‘triveni’ plantations on their birthday. However, some schools in the district had already sown ‘triveni’ saplings on the campus, but their heads have been asked to do so again this monsoon. “Since the rainy season is the best time to plant a ‘triveni’ sapling, we will ensure these plantations in all 526 government and over 300 private schools of the district in the month of July,” said the DEO.