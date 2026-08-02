Encroachment, neglect threaten Panipat’s historic Salarganj Gate

Panipat is globally recognised as the “Handloom City”, but it is equally renowned for the three historic battles that shaped the course of Indian history. The city witnessed the end of the Lodi dynasty and the Delhi Sultanate and the beginning of Mughal rule in India nearly 500 years ago during the First Battle of Panipat in April 1526.

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Panipat was the site of three historic battles. The First Battle of Panipat was fought on April 21, 1526, between Ibrahim Khan Lodi and Zahir-ud-din Babur. Lodi was killed in the battle, paving the way for Mughal rule in India. The Second Battle of Panipat took place on Nov. 5, 1556, between Akbar, under the regency of Bairam Khan, and Hemchander, also known as Hemu Vikramaditya, the last Hindu emperor of Delhi. The Third Battle of Panipat was fought on Jan. 14, 1761, between the Maratha Empire, led by Sadashivrao Bhau, and Ahmad Shah Abdali.

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Several monuments linked to the city’s rich history are maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These include the Ibrahim Lodi Tomb in Tehsil Camp; five Kos Minars located in Patel Nagar, Sector 25 Sewah, Manana, Nestlé in Samalkha and Jhattipur village; the Babri Masjid (Kabuli Bagh Masjid); Salarganj Gate, also known as Bab-i-Faiz Gate; and Kala Amb, the war memorial commemorating the Third Battle of Panipat between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali.

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Although Salarganj Gate is a protected monument under the ASI, it has been heavily encroached upon by fruit and vegetable vendors. Heaps of garbage can be seen on both sides of the structure, which stands across a busy arterial road in the heart of Panipat.

According to available information, Salarganj Gate, or Bab-i-Faiz Gate, was constructed with Lakhauri bricks on a stone foundation. The gateway consists of two arched openings at either end of the passage and once served as the main entrance to the historic town of Panipat.

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An inscription in Urdu above the pointed arch reads: “Bab-i-Faiz Nawab Sadiq-1129”, meaning “Door of Beneficence”. The gate was built by Nawab Sadiq in 1737 AD.

The gateway’s architecture is considered a fine example of Mughal-inspired design. Its outer façade features multi-foliated arches decorated with ornamental panels and arched recesses, while the inner arches are elegantly clad in red sandstone.

Dr Chand Singh, a renowned historian and Head of the Department of History at DAV College (Lahore), Ambala City, said medieval cities were enclosed within a ‘chahardiwari’ (fortified wall) to protect residents from invading armies and wild animals, with several gates providing controlled access.

Panipat primarily had two main entrance gates, he said. One stood on the southern side near the Shamshuddin Mosque on the Delhi approach, along present-day Sanoli Road. However, with the passage of time and the city’s expansion, no visible trace of this gateway remains.

The second, Salarganj Gate or Bab-i-Faiz Gate, stood on the northern side and continues to survive. It served as the entrance to Panipat from the Lahore side and was located on the historic Badshahi Road, he said.

Dr Singh said there were also several other entry gates to the city. One of them may have been Madhoganj Gate, located near the Bu-Ali Kalander Dargah. However, it is not a protected monument and numerous shops have since been built around it.

While there is no conclusive evidence relating to the southern gateway, Salarganj Gate remains an important surviving example of Panipat’s historic urban defences, he added.

“Panipat has always been regarded as the gateway to Delhi since ancient times,” Dr Singh said.

Despite its historical significance, Salarganj Gate remains surrounded by encroachments. Fruit and vegetable vendors occupy both sides of the monument, while garbage is piled up near its pillars and walls.

The ASI has installed a board declaring the structure a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. However, no personnel were seen maintaining the site.

Despite the ASI’s warning board, scores of rehri vendors continue to occupy the monument’s corners and dump waste on both sides.

“ASI officials should maintain the monument properly so that Panipat’s history can be preserved,” said Gaurav Leekha, president of the Panipat Vyapar Mandal.

Leekha also pointed to another historic-looking gateway near Roshan Mahal, which has partly collapsed, and a similar gateway near the Kalandar Peer Dargah. Numerous shops now operate beneath the latter structure, while no authority appears to be looking after either site, he said.

“Panipat is a historic town, and everyone should come forward to help preserve its rich heritage,” Leekha added.