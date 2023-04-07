Encroachments by Shopkeepers, Problem for Commuters

Shopkeepers here have encroached upon footpaths and roads to display their wares. Commuters feel that the civic body needs to take action to check the menace, as these create hurdles in smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles on the roads. The commercial use of footpaths and roads is the major reason for traffic chaos, the civic body should take stern action against the encroachers. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Rohtak Roads Cry for Repair

Internal roads in Rohtak city are in a poor shape. The condition of the roads has gone from bad to worse after the recent spell of rain. The potholed roads not only cause inconvenience to residents, but also lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should take action in this regard. Gaurav, rohtak

Parking contractor fleecing public

Parking charges at General Hospital, Sector 6, here, are Rs20 for each entry of car, whereas prescribed rate is only Rs 10. The authorities appear to be hand-in-glove as price display board is written in such a way that single entry price is not visible. The entry tickets stamping is done in such a way that price is not legible. The administration should take an action to check such fleecing by the contractor. ND Bansal, Panchkula

