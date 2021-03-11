Encroachments demolished at Rohtak’s Shouri Market

Rohtak, May 18
The MC authorities today carried out an anti-encroachment campaign at Shouri Cloth Market and removed concrete platforms raised upon the road outside the shops. The drive was launched around 3:30 am, which concluded at 6:30 am. Though some traders resisted the action, the authorities did not stop the drive.
Surendra Goyal, Land Officer, MC, said the shopkeepers were served notices and were given sufficient time to remove the encroachments on the road. “Several shopkeepers removed encroachments on their own, but many others did not pay any heed to the notices forcing us to conduct an anti-encroachment drive today,” he added.
