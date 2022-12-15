Encroachments galore in old Gurugram, traffic out of gear

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 14

Encroachments on roads and haphazard parking have put traffic out of gear in old Gurugram As a result, long and frequent traffic jams have become the order of the day. In spite of taking several measures, the traffic police have been finding it difficult to deal with the situation that has been worsening by the day.

Warned several times, shopkeepers display their wares on the streets, cramping commuters for space. There is little space for pedestrians too.

The worst affected areas are the old and new railway roads, Basai road, Kadipur road, gurdwara road, Sector 12 road, Rajiv Nagar, Masjid road near Sadar Bazar, Mahvir Chowk, Sector 14 main market road, Jharsa road, court road and roads surrounding Sadar Bazar.

Vijay Yadav, Joint Commissioner-II, MC, said: “A 15-member team conducts regular drives against encroachments.

PARKING WOES TO GO A multi-level parking will soon come up near Sadar Bazar. With that, the problem of illegal parking will be solved to a large extent. — Vijay Yadav, joint commissioner-II, MC Cramped for space Encroachments on market roads galore. Almost every shopkeeper has installed a counter outside his shop, eating into the space for parking. — Vinay Jain, resident

