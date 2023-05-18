Encroachments in green belt areas of faridabad

ENCROACHMENTS in the green belt areas of the city have been going on unabated. The space meant for parking has also been encroached upon under the patronage of influential political leaders. The authorities concerned have failed to take concrete action against them and other illegal constructions. An audit of the government land is required to ascertain the extent of these encroachments. —Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Roads in HSVP sector of Jagadhri in poor state

POTHOLED roads of HSVP Sector 15 in Jagadhri city cause much inconvenience to the residents of this sector. The residents have been requesting the authorities concerned to get the roads repaired, but all their requests remain unanswered. The MC authorities need to pay immediate attention to improve the condition of these roads. —Sagar, Jagadhri

Wrong-side driving on the rise in Gurugram

EVEN though wrong-side driving is one of the major reasons behind accidents in the city, the local administration and the traffic police have failed to curb the practice on several roads. One such road is the Cyber City stretch on NH-48. This is an accident-prone area and the matter has been reported more than 15 times, but to no avail. The authorities concerned should take action. —Sudhir Yadav, Gurugram

