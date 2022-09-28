Encroachments in vegetable market

It is very difficult to reach the vegetable vendors in the new vegetable market due to the encroachment by them on the road. If two four-wheelers come from opposite sides, it will not be easy to pass. The road is completely occupied by the vegetable and fruit vendors, leaving no space for the movement of the public. The district administration, municipal corporation and the Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board should take action against the encroachers. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Water on vacant land stinks

Water accumulated on the vacant land opposite Mahendra Model School in Sector 2 raises a stink and may lead to the outbreak of diseases. The said chunk of land remains waterlogged round the year. It provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other hazardous insects. The authorities concerned have failed to act despite repeated complaints. Residents have been left with no alternative, but to launch an agitation. Ravi Prakash, Rohtak

Garbage being dumped alongside colony roads

Heavy rains have showed us the mirror, our lack of civic sense and little regard for cleanliness. This also highlights the apathy of the administration towards garbage being dumped along colony roads, poor garbage collection and disposal system. We have to be responsible citizens and develop a good civic sense. The authorities need to be proactive in this regard.

Colonel RD Singh (retd), Ambala

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com