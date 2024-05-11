Encroachments on road causing inconvenience

The state government always talks about their anti- encroachment drive to act against the violations on the roads. But in Tohana, on a prominent road leading to the Mini Secretariat, bus stand and Kisan rest house, the shopkeepers have encroached upon the road outside their shop and even also on the other side of the road to display the material. The commuters are irked about the road congestion as it becomes narrow and thin, creating accident-prone conditions. The administration must take strict action against the violators and remove the encroachments soon. BRIJMOHAN KUMAR TEHRI, TOHANA

Modified silencers a menace in city

The thumping sound produced by modified silencers of the Bullet motorcycles has become a nuisance in the city. The youngsters get the silencers of the motorcycles modified to attract the attention of passersby on the road. The sound generated by the vehicles is extremely unpleasant for the ears and creates a ruckus for everyone. This also causes noise pollution in the area. Strict action must be taken against the defaulters and rules need to be laid down by the administration. LALIT VERMA, KURUKSHETRA

What our readers say

