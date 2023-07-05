Encroachments removed from kanwar yatra routes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 4

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), removed several encroachments, including illegal slums in Jagadhri city today.

This drive was carried out to make the kanwar yatra routes encroachment-free so that kanwarias do not have to face any inconvenience while walking on roads.

On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a team headed by assistant town planners (ATP) Lakhmi Singh Tewatia and Varun Sharma, the anti-encroachment drive was carried out along the Jagadhri-Ambala road near Military Ground.

Besides removing slums, the team also removed encroachments by those selling green coconuts on the roadside.

ATP Tewatia said permanent encroachments were cleared with the help of an earth-moving machine.

“Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha has issued instructions to make the kanwar yatra routes free of encroachments. In view of this, a team was formed to clear encroachments along the Jagadhri-Ambala road,” said ATP Tewatia.