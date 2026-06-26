Encroachments under scanner after fatal Rohtak market fire

Drawing lessons from the recent D-Park fire tragedy, the district administration has decided to launch a special anti-encroachment drive in industrial areas and major markets to ensure unhindered access for fire engines and other emergency vehicles during disasters.

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The decision was taken at a recent meeting attended by representatives of industrial, market and hotel associations along with district administration officials.

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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the campaign aims to remove encroachments that obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles and create bottlenecks during fire incidents.

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He directed the officials concerned to conduct random inspections in industrial areas and markets to verify compliance with fire safety norms.

The DC instructed that fire extinguishers installed in markets, industries and commercial establishments should remain functional at all times and that air-conditioning systems should be serviced regularly to minimise fire hazards.

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He also stressed the need to maintain adequate entry and exit space in industrial areas and markets so that fire tenders can reach accident sites without delay. He further directed officials to organise periodic mock fire drills in markets to strengthen emergency preparedness.

The meeting also reviewed traffic management and the issue of encroachments in commercial areas.

“Encroachments are a major hurdle to the smooth functioning of markets and market associations must play an active role in their removal. The district administration will launch a special campaign for this purpose and cooperation from market associations will be essential,” Gupta said.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit directed officials to undertake route audits of markets to identify bottlenecks and improve emergency access.

He said the police were taking several measures to enhance the safety of traders and shopkeepers, adding that active cooperation from all market and industrial associations was crucial.

The SP also urged hotel operators to regularly review fire safety arrangements, particularly in kitchens, noting that a significant number of fire incidents originate from kitchen-related causes.

The administration’s move follows the devastating fire at D-Park market on June 9, in which three persons were charred to death and more than 10 shops were gutted.

Subsequently, two more fire incidents — one again at D-Park market and another at Sector 3 market — were reported, prompting the administration to strengthen fire safety measures and ensure unobstructed access for emergency response vehicles.