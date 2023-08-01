End caste-based politics to build healthy society: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 31

Amid the ongoing controversy between the Rajputs and Gurjars, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that for a healthy society, there was a need to end caste-based politics in the state, along with crime and corruption.

He was addressing a state-level function on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh in Kurukshetra.

The CM said: “The sacrifice of Udham Singh can never be forgotten. We are able to breathe in free air because of the sacrifices made by our great martyrs. We should follow the path shown by the martyrs and strengthen our society. Healthy competition is good for society but we should also help those who are left behind.

“The government is working with the spirit of ‘antyodya’. The government believes that the poor have the first claim on resources. Instead of making the poor stand at the windows of government departments, the government is forming policies in which the benefits of various schemes are delivered at their doorstep. The eligible beneficiaries should get benefits regarding education, health, security, self-reliance, and employment,” he said.

He further stated that caste-based politics was not good. “We gave the slogan of ‘Haryana ek, Haryanvi ek’. If we want to build a healthy society, we have to end crime, corruption, and also caste-based politics. That would be the real tribute to the martyrs.”

The CM announced a grant of over Rs 47 lakh for the construction of three dharmashalas in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Shahabad. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini also announced Rs 11 lakh for the local dharmashala.

Earlier, the CM visited Jyotisar Tirtha to review the progress of under-construction Mahabharata-theme buildings. Jyotisar is being developed at a cost of Rs 205 crore.

Augmented reality, artificial intelligence, holographic images and other latest technologies will be used to depict the stories of Mahabharata, battle, and various characters.

Later, the CM attended an event on the occasion of the 20th foundation day of Ravidas Dharma Sathan at Sirasgarh in Mullana. He announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the construction and Rs 11 lakh for the event.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhry and other politicians attended the event. Hooda announced a grant of Rs 31.25 lakh from his MPLAD fund.

#Kurukshetra #Manohar Lal Khattar