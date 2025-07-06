Endoscopic procedure facility unveiled at PGI

In a significant development for healthcare services in Haryana, Pt BD Sharma PGIMS here has introduced the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) — a specialised procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions of bile ducts and pancreas.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR), inaugurated the new ERCP facility on Friday, calling it a major step forward for patients in the region.

“With the technology, the PGIMS has become the first government hospital across the state to have this facility. Now, the patients will no longer have to travel to expensive private hospitals or Delhi for treatment. It will save both time and money while ensuring timely and accurate care free of cost,” he pointed out.

Addressing doctors at the event, Dr Aggarwal praised Dr Tarana Gupta and Dr Sandeep Goyal for their efforts in bringing this Rs 60 lakh facility to the institute. He added that the patients suffering from digestive disorders would now receive prompt diagnosis and treatment, improving overall outcomes.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal highlighted that the ERCP combined endoscopy and X-rays to identify and treat blockages or abnormalities in the bile and pancreatic ducts. Dr Tarana Gupta noted that between 2016 and 2024, her department has performed 18,168 endoscopies, 2,132 colonoscopies, and 376 pediatric endoscopies. “Nursing staff are being trained at the AIIMS specially to operate the equipment,” she added.

Dr Sandeep Goyal explained that the ERCP machine would help treat conditions such as bile duct stones, bile duct cancer and pancreatic cancer, which could cause severe jaundice or even be life-threatening. “Earlier, the patients had to undergo surgery and stay in the hospital for several days. Now, they can be treated and discharged the same day,” he said.

“The State Bank of India’s medical branch donated an OT table for the new unit,” he said.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, and other senior faculty including, Dr Sudhir Atri, Dr Sanjay Marwah, and Dr Pushpa Dahiya also contributed significantly to the establishment of the service.