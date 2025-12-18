Energy conservation not just technical necessity but national responsibility: VC

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Vice-Chancellor Shree Prakash Singh said energy conservation is not just a technical necessity but a national responsibility.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Singh was addressing a two-day awareness workshop on ‘Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC)’ for residential and commercial buildings, being organised under the joint aegis of DCRUST, Murthal, and Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA).

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor said India is moving towards global leadership in technology, innovations and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Buildings and other infrastructure are not only functional structures, but they are instruments of national progress, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, he added. He added, “The buildings and infrastructure we develop today are long-term national assets, impacting energy consumption, carbon emissions, operating costs and the living standards of future generations.”

“If we are to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047, every building we design must be high performing, climate-responsive, and sustainable,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of Indian architecture, Vice-Chancellor Singh noted that traditional Indian practices have served as live examples of energy conservation for centuries. He further added that when these indigenous concepts will be combined with modern technologies, more comfortable and sustainable buildings with lower energy consumption are possible.

He said the integration of energy conservation, Indian architecture and modern technology is the strong foundation of a self-reliant, sustainable and developed India.

He further said that the challenges such as climate change, rising energy demand, urbanisation and human comfort couldn’t be solved in isolation. This requires an integrative design approach, in which architects, engineers, planners and sustainability experts work together from the earliest stages. This can ensure energy efficiency, human comfort and standards compliance in projects from the outset, he added.

Professor SK Singh, Professor Vijay Sharma, Professor Gyanendra, Professor Ravi Vaish, Professir Shailja, Dr Jyoti Shikharwar, Dr Manoj Panwar, Dr Lalit Kumar and Dr Saurabh Jaglan were present during the programme. Research scholars, students and officials from various government departments are also participating in the workshop.