Enforce ban on illegal sale of liquor: Chief Electoral Officer

Chandigarh, March 30

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad and Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal chaired a joint meeting with the deputy commissioners today and said illegal liquor should be completely banned.

Agarwal said during the Lok Sabha general elections scheduled for May 25 in the state, the illegal sale of liquor should not be allowed and strict vigilance should be ensured by the district administration. If any illegal liquor was found anywhere, strict action would be taken by the Police Department against those involved, he said.

He said close vigilance was required to prevent the supply of illegal liquor in the state and ensure the same. The police were keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals and locations.

He said continuous checking of legal vendors and their stocks would be conducted by the Excise Department along with the police administration. The police and district administration would closely monitor activities such as the sale of illegal and counterfeit liquor. If the cooperation of the Police Department was required in activities such as checking, they would be provided with all possible assistance, said Agarwal.

He said whatever duties had been assigned to any officer during the elections, they should fulfill these with complete honesty and dedication. No laxity would be tolerated.

He directed the officials concerned to assess all polling stations in their respective districts.

