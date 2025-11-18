Enforcement Directorate arrests Al Falah group chairman after day-long raids in Red Fort blast case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, after it conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Faridabad-based Al Falah University, which has been at the centre of the probe into the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.

Siddiqui has been taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is being produced before a competent court for remand, they said.

The agency has also seized Rs 48 lakh in cash during the searches that began around 5.15 am, according to sources.

Multiple teams of the federal probe agency raided at least 25 premises of the Al Falah Trust and the university establishment. Officials of the agency also raided an office in Delhi's Okhla area, with a security cordon being provided by the police and paramilitary forces.

Fifteen people were killed in the blast that took place on November 10 near the iconic monument in Delhi, and the role of a number of doctors linked to the University and in Kashmir is under the scanner of anti-terror probe agencies.

"The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities, use of shell companies, accommodation entities and money-laundering. The role of Al-Falah Trust and related entities is under investigation," an ED official said.

The official said "key" personnel overseeing finance and administration of the Trust and the university have also been covered in the raids.

The agency has taken cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case. Till now, the NIA has arrested two people, stated to be the alleged close aides of "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Nabi.

At least nine shell (dummy) companies linked to the group, all registered at a single address, are under the examination of the ED, according to the officials.

The Al Falah university is located in the Dhouj area of Haryana's Faridabad district, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital.