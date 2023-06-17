Enforcement Directorate arrests suspended judge’s nephew for money laundering

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested suspended judge Sudhir Parmar’s nephew Ajay Parmar in the case related to helping the IREO group’s Lalit Goyal and M3M promoters Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal in a money-laundering case.

Ajay Parmar was produced before a Panchkula court today from where he was sent to four-day ED custody.

Based on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)'s FIR, dated April 17, the ED had registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on June 13 against Judge Sudhir Parmar, his nephew Ajay Parmar, Roop Bansal, one of the promoters of M3M, and others. For Sudhir Parmar’s arrest, permission has to be taken from the high court.

Ajay Parmar received Rs 40 lakh from August 2022 to February 2023 from an unknown entity, claimed the ED, and then he transferred Rs 41.10 lakh to his mother Pushpa Devi which was utilised to buy a flat. From August 1, 2022, to March 2, 2023, Pushpa Devi also received Rs 54 lakh through an unknown entity.

“The flat is in Gurugram and is a benami asset of Sudhir Parmar and further proceeds of crime under PMLA,” claim the ED.

On the completion of the seven-day remand, Roop Bansal, one of the promoters of M3M, was also produced before the Panchkula court today in the case related to the embezzelment of Rs 400 crore of homebuyers’ investments.

The ED told the court today that “during the custodial interrogation also, the accused (Roop Bansal) has been non-cooperative”. “He either evaded the queries or gave evasive replies during the custodial interrogation. He also withheld the information which is within in his exclusive knowledge, thus impeding the money laundering investigation,” said the ED.

The ED added that during medical examinations on June 12 and June 13, Roop Bansal “complained/pretended of pain areas related to the cardiac surgery”, he underwent two months ago. Medical officers prescribed multiple tests at regular intervals; the reports came normal but a considerable amount of custodial interrogation lapsed during the two days, said the ED.

For taking further remand, it cited that the case involved many transactions and the accused needed to be interrogated with the voluminous records recovered and seized during the search operations from June 1 to June 4.

