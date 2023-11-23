Enforcement Directorate raids 8 places in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 22

Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly raided eight places, including three places at Pratap Nagar block of the district, today.

The teams raided the houses of retired, suspended and serving employees of the UHBVN in Yamunanagar city, Pratap Nagar, Bahadur Pur village and Spolia village of the district.

Sources said since two of the retired employees had passed away after retirement, the team questioned their family members. The ED teams, which arrived from Chandigarh, questioned the family members about gratuity and other funds received at the time of retirement, where they spent money, how they built their home, and from where did they get the money for fixed deposits.

According to information, as the ED raids continued, the doors of the houses were kept closed and the families were not allowed to come out.

The reason behind the raid could not be known.

The NIA, too, conducted a raid at one place in Yamunanagar city.

#Enforcement Directorate #Yamunanagar