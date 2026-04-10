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Home / Haryana / Engineer-turned-self-styled ‘godman’ Rampal walks out of jail after over 11 years

Engineer-turned-self-styled ‘godman’ Rampal walks out of jail after over 11 years

Rampal’s family and lawyers arrived at Central Jail No. 2 in Hisar to receive him this afternoon and left for Dhanana in Sonepat district

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:17 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Engineer-turned-self-styled ‘godman’ Rampal on Friday walked out of the Central Jail No. 2 in Hisar after over 11 years, following the granting of bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case on April 8.

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Two of his aides, Manoj and Babita, were also released on bail. Manoj was granted bail in 2016, while Babita got bail in 2021. However, they did not avail of the bail, reportedly to be in Rampal’s company. They also furnished the bail bonds, along with Rampal, to pave the way for their exit from the jail.

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Rampal’s family and lawyers arrived at the jail to receive him this afternoon and left for Dhanana in Sonepat district. The police made elaborate arrangements and put up barricades to maintain law and order.

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Rampal’s lawyer submitted jail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each for the three of them. The High Court had granted bail to Rampal on April 8 and the copy of the court order was received on April 9.

Rampal was arrested in 2014 from Satlok Ashram in Barwala following violence at the ashram. He faced five FIRs in connection with violence and was lodged in jail.

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He was awarded life imprisonment in a murder case in FIR, but the High Court stayed the punishment. He was also convicted in another case, and later got acquitted.

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