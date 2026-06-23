DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Engineering college in Haryana signs MoU with IIT Ropar for research, academic collaboration

Engineering college in Haryana signs MoU with IIT Ropar for research, academic collaboration

Agreement to enable up to 30 final-year State Institute of Engineering and Technology students each year to benefit from innovation and research opportunities at IIT Ropar

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:19 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The agreement was signed by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, and Prof Anil Kumar Rose, Director-Principal of SIET Nilokheri.
Advertisement

The State Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET), Nilokheri, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Ropar with the aim of promoting technical education, research, and innovation.

Advertisement

This partnership will provide a new direction for academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, and Prof Anil Kumar Rose, Director-Principal of SIET Nilokheri in the presence of faculty members from both institutions. This MoU has been signed for five years and it will further be renewed after the feedback.

Advertisement

Under this agreement, joint research projects, faculty development programmes, student internships, technical workshops, expert lectures and knowledge-sharing activities will be organised. The collaboration aims to provide students with greater exposure to advanced technologies and high-level research facilities.

Rose said the agreement would enable up to 30 final-year SIET students each year to benefit from innovation and research opportunities at IIT Ropar. Under the student exchange programme, undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD scholars will be able to study or undertake research at the host institution for a maximum period of one year.

Advertisement

He said the number of exchange students would be capped at five per branch per academic year. Exchange students will continue to be regarded as full-time degree-seeking students at their home institutions and will be selected through mutual agreement between the two institutions.

Besides, faculty members from both campuses will be invited to collaborate on research, development, and consultancy programmes sponsored by external funding agencies.

Rose expressed gratitude to Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) AK Singh and Director General, Technical Education, Prabhjot Singh for their support. He also appreciated Ahuja for fostering the partnership.

The heads of both institutions have committed in creating world-class opportunities for students and transforming SIET into a center of excellence under the mentorship of IIT Ropar.

Ahuja assured full support to students in nurturing their talent. Prof CC Reddy, head of the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Ropar, will coordinate the programme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts