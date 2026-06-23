Engineering college in Haryana signs MoU with IIT Ropar for research, academic collaboration

The State Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET), Nilokheri, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Ropar with the aim of promoting technical education, research, and innovation.

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This partnership will provide a new direction for academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

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The agreement was signed by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, and Prof Anil Kumar Rose, Director-Principal of SIET Nilokheri in the presence of faculty members from both institutions. This MoU has been signed for five years and it will further be renewed after the feedback.

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Under this agreement, joint research projects, faculty development programmes, student internships, technical workshops, expert lectures and knowledge-sharing activities will be organised. The collaboration aims to provide students with greater exposure to advanced technologies and high-level research facilities.

Rose said the agreement would enable up to 30 final-year SIET students each year to benefit from innovation and research opportunities at IIT Ropar. Under the student exchange programme, undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD scholars will be able to study or undertake research at the host institution for a maximum period of one year.

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He said the number of exchange students would be capped at five per branch per academic year. Exchange students will continue to be regarded as full-time degree-seeking students at their home institutions and will be selected through mutual agreement between the two institutions.

Besides, faculty members from both campuses will be invited to collaborate on research, development, and consultancy programmes sponsored by external funding agencies.

Rose expressed gratitude to Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) AK Singh and Director General, Technical Education, Prabhjot Singh for their support. He also appreciated Ahuja for fostering the partnership.

The heads of both institutions have committed in creating world-class opportunities for students and transforming SIET into a center of excellence under the mentorship of IIT Ropar.

Ahuja assured full support to students in nurturing their talent. Prof CC Reddy, head of the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Ropar, will coordinate the programme.