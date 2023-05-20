Engineers' body seeks intervention of CM, Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 19

Condemning the alleged misbehaviour by Haryana Panchayat and Development Minister Devender Babli with a Sub-Divisional Oficer (SDO) during the Janta Darbar in Jakhal town of Fatehabad district on May 16, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) today sought the intervention of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to ensure justice to the power engineer.

Minister’s behaviour unwarranted The minister was indulging in misbehaviour in open darbars and had tried to exert pressure on officials for works like letting off accused in power theft cases, issuing connections to defaulters and getting work done without depositing an estimated amount, which was not possible. All India Power Engineers Federation

VK Gupta, spokesperson of the AIPEF, wrote a letter to the CM, stating that the misbehaviour by the minister was totally unwarranted and unjustified and had caused huge resentment among the power engineers. The Haryana Power Engineers Association had decided that the engineers would boycott the meetings chaired by Babli till he apologised.

The incident took place when Babli was listening to the grievances in Jakhal town when a consumer alleged that Power officials had fixed electricity transformer in his land. The complainant said when he requested the Power Department to remove the transformer, the officials told him that it could be done in case the complainant bore the cost of its shifting. This irked the minister, who reprimanded the SDO concerned and levelled various allegations against him.

The power engineers are resorting to demonstrations and protest meetings to protest against the incident.